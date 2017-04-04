Boil advisory issued for some Cecilia residents

The following is a news release from the Cecilia Water Corporation:

Cecilia Water Corporation has experienced a line break in the water supply system due to contractors working in the area, which caused a loss in pressure in the distribution system.

The Boil Advisory is in effect for some Cecilia Water Corporation customers: Customers affected are all customers in the area starting from 1502 Grand Anse Hwy. (Which is Hwy 678) near Potato Shed Road going South to the intersection at Grand Point Hwy. (Which is Hwy 347).

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, we are issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by your Water Supply owners.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Water Supply Providers will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals ‑ Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.