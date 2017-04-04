Candlelight vigil for mother and daughter tornado victims

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A community came together Tuesday night to honor the lives of a mother and daughter killed in a tornado that ripped through St. Martin Parish.

38 year old Francine Gotch and her daughter 3-year-old Neveah Alexander died when a tornado destroyed their mobile home sunday.

“Both of them was really lovable, adorable, loved to have fun, love to play, Neveah she loved to jump and mama she loved hollering at her. I’m going to miss all that,” said Edward Alexander, the father.

“That was my best friend you could say coming up. I didn’t have no friends. I didn’t have nobody to call on and she was always there,” said Joseph Alfred Jr., Gotch’s cousin.

Alfred said he’s still hurting.

“I shed tears but it’s happy tears because I have happy memories behind it but it’s hard to see her go and it hurts. It hurts bad like real real bad,” Alfred said.

Alexander says the family does have something to be thankful for. His son Ladarius Alexander was also in the mobile home when the tornado hit. He survived.

“He escaped from there I thank God he’s alive. I love him and that’s the only one I can hold and tell him I love him,” Alexander said.

The vigil ended in prayer and with balloons flying up into the air, as folks remembered the beloved mother and daughter.

“I’m holding on it’s hard as long as I pray to God and everybody have my prayers and everybody giving prayers out to me I thank them very much,” Alexander said.