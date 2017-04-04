Carol Trosclair host annual Driven to Give fundraising event

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Their is a test-driving fundraiser happening in Acadiana on Saturday, April 8th from 9am to 5pm with Carol Trosclair who hopes to raise up to $20,000 for students majoring in Kinesiology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

For every person who simply test-drives a new Lincoln vehicle and completes a short survey at Courtesy Lincoln, 4010 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lincoln will donate $20 to The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship, up to $20,000. David Troscalir, a former Kinesiology major, died suddenly in 2010.

The event, which will be held from 9am – 5pm will feature new vehicles from the Lincoln Motor Company lineup.

Kinesiology Instructor Dr. Brian Campbell and other volunteers will assist test-drivers in this zero-pressure event with registration, test-drive ride-alongs, and providing each test-driver with a thank-you gift.

Dealership staff will have a very limited part of the event – available, as requested by test-drivers, to provide additional information about each test-drive vehicle.

No purchase is necessary. Test-drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license. There is a limit of one test-drive per household. Each test-drive will last approximately 3-5 minutes.

To participate in this fun event and get behind the wheel of a new Lincoln vehicle, please visit Courtesy Lincoln between 9am and 5pm, Saturday, April 8th.