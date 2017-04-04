Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Crab Tater Tots in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Crab Tater Tots.

Here’s the full recipe for this delicious dish:

Crab Tater Tots

3 large russet potatoes

3 ounces Parmesan cheese

3 ounces gruyere cheese, shredded

1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

1 bunch green onions, sliced

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

1 egg + 1 Tablespoon water, beaten

corn starch for dredging

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Bake the potatoes in their skins for 30 minutes. Peel the potatoes and grate on a box grater. Place the grated potatoes in a large bowl with the Parmesan cheese and Gruyere cheese, the jumbo lump crabmeat, and green onions. Mix well, then season with the salt and pepper. Stir in the beaten egg and mix well. Form into cylinders 2 inches tall and 1 inch round. Place on a sheet pan and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Heat the oil in the fryer to 350° F. Dredge the tots in the corn starch, shaking off the excess. Fry until golden brown, about 3 – 4 minutes. Remove to a paper towel lined plate to drain.