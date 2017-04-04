Gov. Edwards to speak at US House hearing on flood response

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is returning to Washington to talk about last year’s massive flooding in south Louisiana.

Edwards will testify Wednesday morning before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The committee is holding a hearing on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to the August floods that hit the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.

The Democratic governor’s office says Edwards plans to talk about where the federal government’s response has been helpful to the state and where federal regulations have slowed recovery efforts.

Also scheduled to testify at the hearing are FEMA’s acting administrator, Robert Fenton; Jr. Shelton, the mayor of the East Baton Rouge Parish city of Central; and Mark Harrell, emergency coordinator for Livingston Parish.