Heroin, meth, oxycodene with $100K street value seized after traffic stop on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy’s routine traffic stop on Verot School Road late Monday night led to the discovery of heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodene with an estimated street value of $104,940.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer John Mowell, at about 11:54 p.m. Monday, a deputy was patrolling the streets and conducted a routine traffic stop in the 600 block of Verot School Road.

Mowell said the deputy questioned the driver who “exhibited behaviors consistent with that of individuals who are trafficking illegal narcortics.” When the deputy asked to search the vehicle, his request was denied, Mowell said.

The deputy then requested the assistance of a Broussard Police Department K9 who was readily available.

The K-9 officer’s sniff search on the exterior of the vehicle alerted the presence of narcotics within the vehicle, Mowell said.

Deputies then conducted a probable cause search and located a street value of approximately $104,940 in illegal narcortics.

The following illegal narcortics were located during the search:

474 grams of methamphetamine

4 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl

222 tablets of LSD

56 tablets of Oxycodone

Marijuana residue and paraphernalia

35 year old Jacob G. Collette of Lafayette was arrested on the scene and charged with possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin, LSD, and Oxycodone

and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Lafaytte Parish Correctional Center on a $331,000 bond.