Jennings woman accused of stealing $1,800 in jewelry from neighbor’s home

By Published:
Jacqueline Burleigh (Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings woman accused of stealing $1,800 in jewelry from a neighbor’s home has been arrested, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took a complaint on March 30, 2017, of two rings been stolen from a jewelry box at a home in the 19200 block of Elton Drive, north of Jennings.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said detectives discovered that the rings were pawned by Jacqueline Ann Burleigh, 36, on March 21, 2017.

Burleigh lives on the same street as the victim.

A warrant was issued for Burleigh on charges of Illegal possession of stolen things.

Burleigh was arrested today and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail without bond.

