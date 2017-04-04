Local facility to donate K-9 to Crowley Police Department

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – It’s been nearly two weeks since crowley K-9 Officer Rosco was killed in the line of duty.

Since then, the department has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community and now a local agency is donating a new K-9 to the department.

There’s nothing quite like the bond between a dog and it’s owner.

“You could see the bond that they had. He had lost not just a dog, but a brother, a friend, a protector, and a shield,” said Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard.

A bond much like the one Officer Tate Thibodeaux had with Rosco.

“Tate’s a real good handler. He wants to work his dog. He would come train once a week, and he wants to produce with his dog and it’s rare we see that,” said LA K-9 Training Owner paul Leblanc.

Leblanc trained Rosoc.

On March 22, 2017 Rosco was killed in the line of duty.

“It was hard. It’s like losing one of your own,” said Leblanc.

Leblanc has trained K-9’s with the Crowley Police Department for almost 10 years, and now he wants to give back by donating a dog to the department.

“Crowley, in 2008 when I opened, they were one of the first one to buy a K-9 from me, so I just kind of remember that and I want to help them with that,” said Leblanc.

Leblanc is working with three K-9’s, a german Shepherd and two Mal’s.

He is working to find a dog similar to Rosco.

“Crowley always like a hard dog, but a working sociable dog that they can take into schools, but if need be, take it out into the streets,” said Leblanc.

Leblanc said he hopes the new K-9 can help lift officer thibodeaux’s spirits.

“As a friendship with the Chief and Tate, its to me, to make him feel better, to get him back on that saddle, and get him back working again.”

Leblanc will decide on which K-9 to send in the next few weeks.

Chief Jimmy Broussard said the department is working to get more K-9’s for the department.

The mayor has approved money for two additional K-9’s.

The goal is to have one K-9 officer on each shift.

If you would like more information on LA K-9 go to http://www.lak9.net/about .