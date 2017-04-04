Man arrested for March 18 shooting on Simoce Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in March that left one man injured.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Amadeus Waltemond Alex, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested last night around 8 p.m. on the charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Alex is accused of shooting a man multiple times during an argument at a business in the 1100 block of Simoce Street on March 18, 2017.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His condition has since stabilized.

Investigators say Alex was identified as the suspect in the shooting and his vehicle was found to fit the description of one seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.