Marc Broussard, more headlining STM’s Hopefest Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Time is running out for you to adopt a duck for the Greater Acadiana Running of the Ducks.

The annual event is this Wednesday, and after that you still have another opportunity to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

That chance comes this weekend when you can help some local high schoolers help children in Acadiana.

St. Thomas Moore High School students are hosting the Hopefest music charity festival to help hundreds of kids throughout Acadiana.

All proceeds will go to the STM options program and the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana.

The event is this Saturday, April 8th from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Parc International.

This year’s Hopefest will feature Acadiana favorite, Marc Broussard, Louisiana Red, Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys and more!

There will also be food, fun jumps and face painting.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

 

