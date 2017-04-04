New Iberia man busted with drugs, guns near elementary school

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Narcotics agents with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office say a New Iberia man is in jail after they found multiple drugs and weapons in his home this morning.

Captain Wendell Raborn said authorities arrested Tabian Davis, 33, on four felony warrants and 14 charges relating to the operation of a clandestine laboratory and distribution of narcotics after a lengthy investigation.

Narcotics agents searched Davis’ home in the 600 block of Louise Street around 4 a.m. this morning and found illegal drugs tramadol, promethazine, ecstasy, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

Items used to manufacture crack cocaine were also found, along with cash, three loaded guns, and body armor, according to Raborn.

The home is located less than a block away from Hopkins Street Elementary School.

Davis was booked into the Iberia Parish jail without bond.