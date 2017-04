NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) — Police are investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Bourbon Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, one person is deceased, one is in custody.

Bourbon Street is currently closed from Dumaine Street to Orleans Street, and St. Ann Street is closed from Dauphine Street to Royal Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police tweeted that officers were responding to a wellness check in the 800 block of Bourbon Street.