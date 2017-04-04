Port Barre council dismisses sales tax proposal

PORT BARRE, La (KLFY) – Tuesday night, the Port Barre town council came to a mutual agreement over the fate of a sales tax proposition.

Port Barre business owners are rejoicing after the town hall meeting.

They voiced their concerns to officials about a proposed 2% sales tax increase and after a quick discussion the council decided to dismiss the proposal.

“We were very worried,” said Josh Boudreaux, owner of Daddy Bou’s Auto Rub & Daiquiris. “We thought that we might’ve missed our votes, but the council heard us loud and clear and we’re very, very happy about it.”

Cheers of joy rang out inside the meeting as Mayor, Gil Savoy, approved a motion to dismiss the sales tax proposal.

“The business owners spoke and they did not want the tax,” said Port Barre Alderwoman, Polly Pickney.

Pickney, who was originally for the tax, was the first to motion for the dismissal.

“I was first for the tax because I was informed each individual knew about the tax and come to find out they wasn’t informed about the tax,” explained Pickney. “I took everything in consideration, I thought about it, and I think it’s best for the community that we don’t pass this tax.”

Currently, the sales tax in the town is 10.75%.

The proposal called for a 2% increase for businesses along Highway 190, which would have raised the sales tax to 12.75%.

Business owners are just relieved they can now put this proposal behind them.

“We are very glad not to be hit with that burden of 2%,” said Boudreaux. “We’re still taxed high, but at least it’s not 12.75%, so very happy with the result.”

“The council deserves credit for listening to the people and I commend them on the job they did because they’re trying to get sources of income, and they realized that this is not the way to do it,” said Charlie Jagneaux, owner of Thrifty Way Pharmacy.

The council will explore other avenues of funding, moving forward.