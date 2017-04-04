Scott police searching for mobile home break in suspect

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The following is a news release from the Scott Police Department:

Scott Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 7:08 am on April 4, 2017, from a resident who observed a subject breaking into a mobile home in the 1400 block of Westgate Rd.

The resident was able to take pictures of the subject and his vehicle. The subject is described as a black male in his late teens, early 20’s, wearing a blue or black hoodie with white writing on the front and back, red basketball shorts, and black shoes.

After retrieving items from the residence, the subject entered a gray 4 door Ford Taurus, possibly early 2000’s, last seen heading east on Ole Colony Rd from Westgate towards Ambassador Caffery.

Anyone with information can contact Scott Police Department at 337-889-5104 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477). All callers can remain anonymous.