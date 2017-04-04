Two men arrested for cocaine on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two men were arrested over the weekend after deputies found cocaine in their vehicle, authorities say.

Deputies stopped Adrian Guzman Gonzales, 19, of Shreveport, and Carlos Araujo Salgado, 21, of Houston, on Sunday for a traffic violation on I-10 East.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Gonzales was driving without a license and the vehicle was not registered to him.

Deputies got the suspects’ consent to search the vehicle and found four plastic bags containing cocaine hidden in the dashboard.

Boarder Patrol agents were called out to assist after the deputies determined one the men could be in the U.S. illegally.

Both suspects were booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail without bond on charges of possession of cocaine.

Traffic citations were issued to Gonzales for headlamps and driving without a license.

A hold has been placed on Salgado by federal authorities for illegal entry into the U.S.