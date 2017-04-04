UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-49 in Opelousas

UPDATE: At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Opelousas Police Department responded to a pedestrian involved crash on Interstate 49 southbound, south of Harry Guilbeau Rd.

On arrival, officers determined that a male pedestrian had been struck by a commercial vehicle when he entered the Interstate from the South Frontage Rd near its intersection with Ventre Blvd.

Capt. Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department said the unidentified male was a patient at a nearby behavioral facility and left the facility without being discharged.

Guidry said it is unclear as to why the male pedestrian went onto the interstate, however the investigation is on-going.

No charges are pending at this time for the drive of the vehicle, Guidry said.

The identity of the male pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending official notification of next of kin.

(The Daily World) – Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-49 South just south of Harry Guilbeau Drive.

The Opelousas Police Department confirmed the incident to the Daily World Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated when more information is available.