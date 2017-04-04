UPDATE: Student denied entrance into prom, gets fairytale ending

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) The story of Amari Williams’ prom night debacle has gained the attention of thousands on social media, including the compassion and generosity of one local businesswoman.

After being denied entrance to her senior prom because school officials said her dress wasn’t formal enough, Amari Williams then changed out of her dress and went to dinner with a few friends, but one local woman refuses to let Amari’s story end that way.

“I’m trying to give her a memory, I know I can’t make her forget what happened but I want her to give her something positive with that negative.” Svonnie Trailer, Owner of Blessed Occasions by Von.

When Trailer learned of Amaris’s story, she took to Facebook, expressing her support for Amari and vowing to host “The Amari Williams Prom”.

Her post has since been shared more than 100 times.

“It went bananas! I have been getting contacted by everyone, and it’s not just here locally. I have contacted by people in Texas, Alabama, Chicago, that actually want to come here and attend.” Trailer said.

Amari and her mother were obviously excited to hear what was happening, but taking it all in has presented its own set of challenges.

“All of this has just been so overwhelming. It’s just been an emotional roller coaster.”

Troynetta Williams, Amari’s mother says, “I’m happy on my daughter’s behalf. I know she can never go back to her actual prom but when one door closes, God opens up another one.”

Business owner Svonnie Trailer says, “The Amari Williams Prom,” will happen. The prom will be free of charge to youth in the community, but she’s still looking for a venue to host the event.

Svonnie Trailer: 337-371-2902

On Facebook: Blessed Occasions by Von