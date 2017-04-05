DUCK, DUCK, car! Running of the duck winners announced 2017

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) 2017’s Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks was pretty amazing with 36,000 ducks entering the race!

Giles Automotive donated the grand prize, a 2017 Subaru Legacy. Other sponsors included Capital One Bank, Red’s, Ambassador Carwash, AT&T, Armentor Jewelers, Lafayette Jewelers, LA1 Connect, LaZBoy Furniture, Aaron’s Rental Center, Burgersmith, & Sonic.

Proceeds from the race beneift the local Boys & Girls Clubs locations in Acadiana including Lafayette, Opelousas, Abbeville, & New Iberia.

15 lucky people won prizes and thousands more helped out with a good cause.

Top prize – a 2017 Subaru Legacy– goes to Brandon Juneau– Lafayette, La.

Other winners include:

2nd prize: $1,000 check from Capital One; Melanie Latiolais– Breaux Bridge, La.

3rd prize: Shape up with a single year regular play membership from Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club; Paul Hebert – Lafayette, La.

4th prize: $500 Gift Certificate Armentor Jewelers ; H.S. & Lam McCauley – Lafayette, La.

5th prize: Pamper yourself with $100 per month of service for one year (Expires 4/5/18) Calvin Fontenot – Opelousas, La.

6th prize: $500 Visa gift card from Classic Auto Spa – Eric Thibodeaux– Church Point, La.

7th prize: One diplomat car wash each week for a year from Ambassador Car Wash. Heather Ockmon – Arnaudville, La.

8th prize: Samsung phone and tablet bundle from AT&T; Ricky Mouton – Abbeville, La.

9th prize: LG phone and tablet bundle from AT&T; Archie Campbell – Lafayette, La.

10th prize: 49″ Magnavox TV from Aaron’s Furniture; Nellie Mouton – St. Martinville, La.

11th prize: 4 Channel DVR Surveillance System from LA-1 Connect – Patrick LaBauve – Lafayette, La.

12th prize: One meal a week for a year – burger, fries and soft drink or sweet tea from Burgersmith; Jean Paul Broussard – Youngsville, La.

13th prize: One free drive-in-combo weekly for a year from Sonic Restaurant; John Lemaire – Lafayette, La.

14th prize: Sterling silver mesh bracelet – Craig Leger – Scott, La.

15th prize: $500 gift certificate to La-Z-Boy Furniture – Robert Peatross – Lafayette, La.

Congratulations to all the winners!