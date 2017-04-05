Former UL football player accused of rape on campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A former Ragin’ Cajuns football player accused of rape has been arrested, according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.

UL Police received information around 9:21 p.m. on March 27, 2017, that the rape occurred on a previous date at a residence hall on UL’s campus.

Lt. Billy Abrams said a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Artez Terrell Williams, 21, after a police investigated the reported rape.

The alleged victim and Williams knew each other, according to investigators. Williams is a junior from Greenwood, Miss. who played for the Cajuns as a defensive back, according to a profile on UL Athletic’s website.

Williams was arrested today without incident and charged with second-degree rape. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Abrams said Williams is a current student at the university.