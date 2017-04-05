Franklin woman dies in crash near New Iberia; 2nd driver in critical condition

UPDATE: State Police have identified the person who died in a crash on Loreauville Road earlier today as Jody Charpentier, 58, of Franklin.

Charpentier was driving a Toyota Sienna and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of another vehicle is in critical condition in an area hospital.

Impairment is unknown at this time, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, the results of which are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash earlier today in Iberia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 3500 block of Loreauville Road, near the intersection of Aucoin Drive, about a mile east of New Iberia.

No other details area available at this time. This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.