Lafayette Parish School board works to approve bids to purchase furniture for Southside High School

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School Board has called a special board meeting on Wednesday. The school board has some ends to tie-up before the new school in Youngsville opens. “There are several items that we need,” adds LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig.

Craig says the board convenes for a special meeting to approve bids for furniture for Southside High School such as cafeteria furniture, kitchen equipment, desks and tables. “We’re still on target to open Southside High School for August 1st and we need to get that equipment into the classrooms and into the building,” explains Craig.

Craig notes that the LPSS Purchasing Department has generated detailed criteria for the furniture that’s needed. He says the district wants the best price possible and a quality product. “So we are very clear in our specifications as to what we want for the classrooms, for the kitchen and for the shops; that way we can come up with real clear criteria that vendors have to meet but still give the district a good price.

According to the agenda, the board intends to talk about approving quotes to have work done at other parish schools that include: Milton Elementary, Faulk Elementary and Carencro High.