Louisiana’s flooding response blasted by GOP congressmen

By Published: Updated:
AP Photo

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards tangled with Republican members of Congress over Louisiana’s response to damaging flooding last year.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oJwJvb ) GOP congressmen from Utah, Kentucky, Georgia and other states took turns blasting Louisiana’s effort Wednesday, in combative exchanges with the Democratic governor.

U.S. House Oversight Committee members also questioned the Federal Emergency Management Agency and contractor CB&I about an 84-year-old blind man found dead inside a FEMA-issued manufactured housing unit. The unit allegedly had a faulty heating system.

Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, said the federal government “fell on its face, and the state didn’t do too much to help either.”

When Edwards graded his administration’s flood response a B-plus, Georgia Rep. Jody Hice said that sounded “generous.”

Edwards said the questioning was misleading and unfair.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s