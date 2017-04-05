Opelousas Police had previous encounters with pedestrian killed on I-49

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In St. Landry Parish, Opelousas Police have released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed on I-49 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Jeremiah Joseph Wilamowski of Cuddebackville, New York died when trying to cross I-49 southbound near the Harry Guilbeau Rd. exit.

Opelousas Police say they’re still working to piece together what the man’s intent was when he attempted to cross over the busy interstate.

Wilamowski died shortly after being hit by a commercial vehicle around 1:30 p.m.

“He was a patient at a behavioral center in the area–Wellness Residential–a couple of blocks away, not even that far away from the interstate,” said Opelousas Police Captain, Mark Guidry.

Captain Guidry says Wilamowski had been a patient at Wellness Residential since February.

“He left there for whatever reason–it’s unclear, but he was not discharged from that facility,” said Captain Guidry.

And this is a familiar scenario that police have recently dealt with several times.

“We have records showing that we’ve had a couple incidents dealing with this same patient leaving that facility over the weekend and the past several days that caused a law enforcement intervention to have to take place,” explained Captain Guidry.

At this time, Captain Guidry says no charges are pending against the driver.