OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Authorities have identified the pedestrian killed yesterday on I-49 as Jeremiah Joseph Wilamowski of Cuddebackville, New York.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-49 South, near Harry Guilbeau Road.

Police say Wilamoski died after being struck by a commercial vehicle when he walked on the interstate from South Frontage Road.

This story will be updated when more information is available.