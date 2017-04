LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have identified the man who is accused of causing a fiery fatal crash on Congress Street on Monday.

A warrant has been issued for Joseph Dakota Richey, of Duson, for vehicular homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

A UL Ph.D. student and local radio DJ, Brad Wedlock, 28, of Ville Platte, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car was hit from behind.

This is a developing news story KLFY will have more information when it becomes available.