NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – State Police have confirmed to News 10 that they are working a crash with one fatality in the 3500 block of Loreauville Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The scene of the crash is near the intersection of at Aucoin Drive, about a mile east of New Iberia.

No other details area available at this time. This is a developing news story.

News 10’s Dalfred Jones is at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.