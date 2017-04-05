UL Lafayette Communications Dept. creates Brad Wedlock Scholarship

LAFAYETTE, LA. – Following the tragic death of Brad Wedlock, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of Communication faculty members created an endowed student scholarship to honor his memory.

Wedlock earned a broadcast bachelor’s degree and public relations master’s degree from the Department of Communication. He was pursuing his doctorate in Education when he died.

“Brad found his love for teaching as a graduate assistant in our department while instructing the introductory communication course.

He became a scholar who enjoyed research as a lifelong learner, himself. We want to honor his legacy with the establishment of this scholarship and make it possible for a future student to follow in his footsteps,” said Dr. Lucian Dinu, who chairs the Communication Department.

Donations to support the Brad Wedlock Scholarship Fund are being accepted by the UL Lafayette Foundation, and can be made either online at ullafayettefoundation.org/giving, or mailed to P.O. Box 44290 Lafayette, LA. 70504.

Donors must specify that their donation go towards the Brad Wedlock Endowed Scholarship Fund.

Wedlock died in an auto accident Monday, April 3 on W. Congress Blvd.