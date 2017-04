LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at the Picard Center in honor of Brad Wedlock, 28, who was killed in a car crash Monday.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m.

Wedlock was originally from Ville Platte but was living in Lafayette working on his Ph.D. at UL and hosted a morning radio show on 107.9 FM.

