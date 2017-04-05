Vermilion Parish: $20k worth of weapons stolen in camp break-in

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a camp located on Hwy. 82 in Pecan Island and made off with $20,000 worth of weapons.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon says it happened Tuesday night when the suspect(s) got into the camp by breaking a back door.

Couvillon said a total of 15 firearms were stolen and now he’s asking the public for help in locating the suspects.

The following is a list of the firearms stolen.

3- Diamondback AR-15 cal .223 rifles

1- 12 ga. Browning A5 Camo shotgun

1- 12 ga. Beretta A400 Camo shotgun

1- 12 ga. Beretta Explorer Black Synthetic shotgun 1- 12 ga. Benelli Super Black Eagle Black Synthetic shotgun 1- 12 ga. Sig Over and Under Wood with a rainbow blue barrel shotgun. 1-12 ga Franchi Over and Under Wood “DU” edition shotgun (Ducks Unlimited) 1- 20 ga. Franchi youth semi-automatic wood shotgun 1-20 ga. Charles Daily youth pump Black Synthetic shotgun 1-.22 cal Ruger Semi-automatic Rifle wood 1-.17 cal Savage rifle wood stock, silver scope and silver bull barrel. 1- 7mag. Remington 700 black synthetic rifle with Leupold scope. 1-28 ga Stevens Over and under wood shotgun.



“Anyone who may come into contact with someone attempting to sell any shotguns or rifles on the street matching the descriptions of the aforementioned firearms, is urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 898-4403 or Sgt. Cody Waldmann at 322-1736,” Couvillon said.