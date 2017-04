Hawk’s Boil Up (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Boiled Crawfish

Address: Warehouse 535: 535 Garfield St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Hours of Operation: Hawk’s Boil Up serves their boiled crawfish every Wednesday and Thursday at Warehouse 535.

Acadiana Eats – Hawk’s Boil Up at Warehouse 535 (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY)

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!