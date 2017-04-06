Friends, family, UL community remember Ph.D. student, DJ killed in crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A vigil was held in memory of Brad Wedlock Thursday night.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ph.D. student and local DJ was killed in a car crash earlier this week.

Thursday night family, friends, and colleagues reflected on the lasting impact he had on so many in the community.

“Brad had a way of making everyone feel special,” a friend said.

There was a mixture of smiles and tears as friends and family shared stories of their time with Wedlock.

“He was the one that I loved the most,” said another young friend.

From working on his doctorate to hosting a radio show and DJing around town, Wedlock touched many lives.

“He was definitely a social butterfly. Every group of people had a different piece of Brad,” classmate Linda Fairchild told News 10.

“It’s amazing just to see all the lives that he impacted and and how he just made everyone so happy and how he just left a little mark in everybody’s heart,” Kylie Miller said.

Andrew and Kylie Miller have been friends with Wedlock for about ten years, years they say he filled with happiness and joy.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen brad without a smile on his face or ever mad. Never mad, never sad that just wasn’t him, like I said, he was always energetic, always positive, and he brought out the best in you too,” Miller said.

Martha Bryant was a colleague of Wedlock. She said there was just something about him.

“He had this presence about him that was just so special.”

Bryant said his legacy will live on.

“There was an angel on earth. He was our angel. He is no longer with us, but in spirit he is. So he will continue to watch over us and guide us, as he so graciously did, in his short life.”

The university’s Department of Communication has created a student scholarship in Wedlock’s memory. He was pursuing his doctorate in education.

The UL Lafayette Foundation is now accepting donations to support the Brad Wedlock scholarship fund.

The university has to collect 10-thousand dollars for the scholarship to be endowed.

For more information on the scholarship or to make a donation click here.

The university asks that you specify that your donation goes to the Brad Wedlock Scholarship Fund.

You can also mail donations to:

P.O. Box 44290

Lafayette, LA 70504

