SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Funeral arrangements for Francine Gotch and her daughter, Navaeh, have been announced.

Services will be held Saturday, April 8th at True Vine Ministries in Scott beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Visiting hours will be held at the church from 7:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Pastor Jarvis Harmon will officiate the service and interment will follow at St. Martin de Porres Cemetery in Scott.

Gotch and her daughter passed away on Sunday, April 2nd in Breaux Bridge.