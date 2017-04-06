GlaxoSmithKline recalls over half-million inhalers in U.S.

WGCL Published:
(MGN)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline says it is recalling more than 593,000 asthma inhalers due to a defect.

Pharmaphorum.com reports the defect in the inhalers causes them to administer fewer doses of medicine than indicated.

The company is taking the Ventolin inhalers off the shelves, following the voluntary Level 2 recall, which affects only products in the United States. The inhalers were manufactured at the company’s plant in Zebulon, North Carolina.

The defect is not dangerous to patients.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s