Lafayette police seize over $139k in drugs on North Domingue Road, make arrest

By Published:
Bradford Leopaul (Photo Credit: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is in custody after Narcotics Agents found and seized a large amount of drugs at a residence.

Agents executed a search warrant on Wednesday, April 5th at a residence in the 200 block of North Domingue Road.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says 342 grams of heroin, 30 grams of marijuana, 58 tablets of MDMA, $11,933 in U.S. currency and three handguns were seized at the Lafayette residence.

All of the drugs seized have a total street value of $139,140.

Bradford Leopaul of Lafayette was arrested and booked on the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to distribute Heroin
  • Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana
  • Possession with intent to distribute MDMA
  • Prohibited Acts
  • Monies derived from Drug Proceeds
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Juvenile.

