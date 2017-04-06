Lafayette police seize over $139k in drugs on North Domingue Road, make arrest

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is in custody after Narcotics Agents found and seized a large amount of drugs at a residence.

Agents executed a search warrant on Wednesday, April 5th at a residence in the 200 block of North Domingue Road.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says 342 grams of heroin, 30 grams of marijuana, 58 tablets of MDMA, $11,933 in U.S. currency and three handguns were seized at the Lafayette residence.

All of the drugs seized have a total street value of $139,140.

Bradford Leopaul of Lafayette was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Heroin

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA

Prohibited Acts

Monies derived from Drug Proceeds

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Juvenile.