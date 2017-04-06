LCG hosting 3 workshops on proposed changes to alcohol code

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government is proposing changes to the alcohol code.

All alcohol permit holders in the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish have been notified of the proposed updates, as well as when public meetings discussing the subject are scheduled.

LCG and the Office of Alcohol and Noise Control is hosting three workshops to share these proposed changes to the code and provide an opportunity to collect feedback.

The workshops are scheduled as follows:

April 11 at 10:00 a.m. – Lafayette Public Library, 2nd Floor, 301 W Congress St.

April 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Rosa Parks Transportation Center, 101 Jefferson St.

April 17 at 3:00 p.m. – Rosa Parks Transportation Center, 101 Jefferson St.

The draft code and a summary of all changes are available HERE.

