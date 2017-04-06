New charges added to Jennings woman accused of stealing neighbor’s jewelry

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – New charges have been added to a woman who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing $1,800 from a neighbor’s home, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Yesterday, deputies charged Jacqueline Ann Burleigh, 36, of Jennings, for unauthorized use of an access card and theft of assets of an aged or disabled person.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said Burleigh was a caretaker for a disabled victim and used the victim’s debit card for 25 unauthorized purchases totaling over $2,000.

She remains in the Jefferson Davis Parish jail without bond.