Police Chief on 4 arrests at Port Barre HS: “It’s one thing after the other. We constantly stay at this school”

PORT BARRE, La (KLFY) – The Port Barre Police Chief, Deon Boudreaux, is speaking out about problems at Port Barre High School.

The chief says just this week alone officers have been called to the school at least twice for fights, resulting in four arrests.

“It’s one thing after the other,” said Chief Boudreaux. “We constantly stay at this school, almost on a daily basis we’re there.”

Chief Boudreaux says the school is keeping his guys busier than normal this school year.

“Its been unreal! I’m talking bomb threats, drug complaints, arrests, fights, and I think we had a knife and a gun pick-up at school at one time, teachers and children engaging in relationships,” explained Chief Boudreaux.

And that’s just the half of it…

Monday, several students were sent home after a large fight, but the chief says the school decided not to pursue criminal charges, however, the fight led to the principal calling on the St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz, for help.

“The principal did call me and ask for help and I sent him help, but there’s still a lot of unrest and we’re going to keep our deputies there for an extended period of time,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Chief Boudreaux says another huge fight broke out resulting in the arrests of a 17-year-old male and three juvenile females.

“This happened right there in front of the deputies,” said Chief Boudreaux. “These children are fighting over childish things, it’s supposedly something that happened on a social media website.”

The chief says several other students were involved, but scattered when deputies started making arrests.

“The deputies were there trying to stop the fight and they were getting cursed at and being pulled on and everything else,” explained Chief Boudreaux.

The chief says typically the department has paid for a full-time officer to man the school. However, because of a lack of funding, the school has not had an officer for the last two years.

“I’ve sent the superintendent, Mr. Jenkins, a letter back in December requesting that we meet and talk about this and see if the school board can help us pay,” said Chief Boudreaux. “I didn’t ask him to pay for all of it, I just ask if they can pay half of it. I know he’s a busy man, but I think a phone call or a message back to me would’ve been nice.”

Chief Boudreaux says he’d like to see more from school leaders.

“I don’t think Port Barre seems to be high on his list right now,” said Chief Boudreaux. “I believe if the leadership at the school would practice a little stricter discipline maybe these things wouldn’t happen quite as often.”

