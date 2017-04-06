Report: Adrian Peterson to meet with the New Orleans Saints

(CBS SPORTS) – Adrian Peterson is set to take a trip to the Big Easy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport per Heath Evans, Peterson will make a free agent visit to the New Orleans Saints next week. Peterson visited with the New England Patriots a week ago, however left Boston with no deal imminent.

Former #Vikings RB Adrian Peterson will meet with the #Saints next week, per @HeathEvans44. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2017

Peterson has found his free agent options limited since being formally released by the Minnesota Vikings, who declined his $18 million contract this offseason. This year marks the first time in Peterson’s career that he’s tested the open market, however fears over his age, injury history and contract demands have seen the number of interested parties lower than expected.

The former first-round pick has also met with the Seattle Seahawks, however the team opted to sign former Green Bay Packers running Eddie Lacy on a one-year contract.

The Packers Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders have also been linked with an interest in the future Hall of Fame running back, however the latter appears close to completing a deal with now un-retired running back Marshawn Lynch.