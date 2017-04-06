Reports of motorcyclist shooting at vehicle on Basin Bridge under investigation

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in St. Martin Parish are investigating two separate reports of a motorcyclist shooting at a vehicle on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early this morning.

The first report was given around 5:30 a.m. by a motorist who was traveling eastbound on I-10 on the Basin Bridge near Henderson.

The motorist told sheriff’s deputies a motorcycle drove up next to his vehicle and began shooting.

The driver’s window and passenger’s windows were hit. Photos of the damage were shared with News 10.

The victim said one of the bullets came very close to his head.

Both the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the shooting but declined to provide further details at this time.

News 10 will have more information when it becomes available.