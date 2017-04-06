Teenager testifies about alleged rape in ‘Sons of Guns’ trial

Emotional, and at times graphic, testimony dominated the second day of trial for former reality star, Will Hayden, who is accused of multiple counts of aggravated rape.

The Sons of Guns star pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is represented by attorney Bo Rougeou.

According to investigators, the rape charges include two victims who were pre-teens at the times of the alleged rapes. One victim claimed she was raped in the 1990s when she was 12 or 13. The other case occurred more recently, and investigators say it involved a girl who was 12-years-old at the time.

During the first day of trial, the jury, six men and six women, heard emotional testimony from the woman who claimed Hayden raped her multiple times more than two decades ago. On Wednesday, prosecutor Sonya Cardia-Porter focused on the most recent case, which investigators say occurred in 2014.

Witnesses who testified included a doctor who examined the young girl after she reported the alleged rape and investigators from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office who handled the case. Investigators showed the jury evidence they say was collected at the scene of the alleged rape, which included a contraceptive gel and a novelty sex toy.

An elderly man also testified the victim confided in him about the alleged rapes. “She said, ‘[He] took my virginity,'” the man testified.

Last to speak Wednesday was the alleged victim, who is now 15-years-old. She chose to testify in open court.

She described to jurors the incident, which she says happened in August of 2014 and eventually led to Hayden’s arrest. She told jurors Hayden “french kissed her” and she preformed oral sex on him, when a former employee of Hayden’s walked in on them.

“I was hoping she saw, but hoping she didn’t,” the teenager told the jury.

The teenager said she was fearful because Hayden threatened her. “That man threatened to take my life if I told them anything,” said the teen.

The former employee reported the incident to deputies, who originally charged Hayden with molestation. The teen said she lied to deputies at first out of fear, but later confided what happened to a trusted friend and then went back to investigators. Hayden was then charged with aggravated rape because of the victim’s age, said the deputy who testified.

Additional rape charges were added when the second victim, now 37, came forward. Hayden is also facing sexual assault related charges in Livingston Parish. He also pleaded not guilty to those charges. That trial is schedule for July 10.

The East Baton Rouge trial will resume Thursday morning. If convicted, the former reality TV star faces life in prison.