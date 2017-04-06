Woman arrested for stealing electronic items from Jennings home

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Authorities say a Jennings woman accused of stealing several items from a home has been arrested.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said the theft was reported on March 22, 2017, at a home on Elton Drive in Jennings.

Megan Raell Bourque, 28, was arrested today for illegal possession of stolen things after detectives she discovered Bourque pawned a iPod, PSVita, and a laptop charging station that was stolen from the complaint’s home.

The items were valued at approximately $420. Bourque was booked into the parish jail with no bond.