Jury finds former ‘Sons of Guns’ reality star guilty of rape

A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.

Hayden was found guilty on both counts of aggravated rape and guilty on one count of forcible rape. The verdict was unanimous and comes with a mandatory life sentence. Hayden is accused of raping two young girls over the course of two decades.

One of the alleged teen victims said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was around 12 or 13 years old. The other victim claims she was 12 years old at the time of the alleged incident in 2014.