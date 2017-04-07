FLORIEN, La. (KLFY) – More than half of Louisiana’s state parks still face an uncertain future.

News 10 recently visited one of the parks facing closure because of the state’s financial crisis and potential budget cuts to the parks.

Hodges Gardens State Park is considered a state treasure and the park’s support group, Friends Of Hodges Gardens, is doing all it can to keep the park open.

Chris Nolan volunteers at the gardens and knows its history.

Nolan says the state and her parish can’t afford to lose state treasures like the gardens.

“There’s a possible closure of 12 state parks and we’re one of them. What a loss to our state to lose this jewel,” Nolan told News 10.

The organization has received notice that Hodges Gardens will not be funded adequately for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1st of this year.

Members say it will take legislative action to change that, so they are asking the public to write or call lawmakers to help save Hodges Gardens and other state parks before it’s too late.

More information about the park is available at http://www.crt.state.la.us/louisiana-state-parks/parks/hodges-gardens-state-park/