New businesses in Carencro providing hundreds of jobs

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – “Open Now” is a sign residents in Carencro should get use to seeing as several stores and restaurants are bringing their business to the area.

The new Walmart in Carencro is just the beginning.

Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said several businesses have contacted him about opening a location near by.

“I think Fat Pat’s should be open in the next few weeks,” he said, “Then we have CC’s coffee which I don’t think will be too far behind that. Firehouse subs is probably a few months out.”

Walmart opened its doors to customers on Wednesday.

Mayor Brasseaux explains that with this new store as well as other upcoming businesses, Carencro’s economy will see a positive impact.

“Bringing in people to work and employing people, you know it’s helping our local economy,” he said, “They may buy lunch here and maybe shop for groceries after work and some of them are locating in our area.”

Not only is the store bringing in revenue but it also employed hundreds of workers.

“We hired 300 associates to staff the building,” said store manager Christy Picard, “Associates being hired from the carencro area, sunset, grand Coteau, all the surrounding small communities so we’re very excited to not only have a good mix of associates but also from the community.””

Among the new businesses coming to Carencro, FedEx will open a ground transportation facility.

The facility is already built but as of now there’s no word on the official opening day.