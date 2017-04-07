Port Barre residents react to recent fights, arrests at high school

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – After the recent events that took place at Port Barre High School, many are wondering what is going to be done to keep the students safe.

Altercations led to arrests and now residents are saying the administration is not to blame.

“It’s not the staff members,” said Tiffany Thomas whose son is a senior at the school, “Sometimes it’s the students that need to be blamed for their actions.”

Just this week, officers were called to Port Barre High School after two separate altercations.

Many agree these events are not uncommon among students.

“It’s not like you can just go over there and feel safe,” said student Phillip Mallet, “Because something is happening all the time. Like, people getting arrested, fighting all the time. And it’s really like, it’s not safe at all.”

Mallet explains that the reason a lot of these alterations are happening is because of the new administration.

“The kids think just because we got a new principal that they can do whatever they want,” he said, “but it’s not because of the principal, he’s doing all he can do.”

After what happened this week, Superintendent Patrick D. Jenkins issued a statement Thursday.

“I think they do need more security,” said Thomas, “I think they just need to be more alert.”

But the mother also wants to see the faculty make some changes as well.

“You know, if somebody going to them and tell them something is going on with them, take action immediately.”