Acadiana High Senior had a very special prom date: her dad

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) If there isn’t an award for this, maybe there should be. Prom is a major event in a lot of young lives and for one local teenager it was her dad who helped make the night extra special.

Acadiana High teen Jasmine Woodall stole the hearts of many in our newsroom Saturday night after we learned that she took her father, Damon, to the prom as her date, a gesture she said was inspired by the fact that her dad has never left her side.

Damon Woodall escorted his daughter, Jasmine into the Cajundome Convention Center hand in hand. Woodall in a shimmery gown and dad in a dapper tux.

While the pair enjoyed the night, step mom Ashley Woodall said she was excited for Jasmine who had overcome some medical obstacles during the course of the school year.

Woodall said the 18-year-old student was battling serious heart related issues that kept her away from the campus and in home schooling for the better of year.

“Just recently she was able to go back to the classroom and is set to walk across the stage during graduation ceremonies in May,” Woodall said.

“When Jasmine announced that she wanted to take her father as her date, the idea came as a surprise to noone, because throughtout her illness Jasmine would always tell everyone that throughout it all, her father has never left her side, not for one minute.”