Louisiana homeowners with flood damage asked to take survey

AP Published:
Viewer submitted photo: Kaplan,la flooding. Off of Cheneau Rd

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana homeowners with damage from last year’s devastating floods are being asked to take a survey, the first step in applying for disaster recovery aid.

The survey will be posted online Monday at http://www.restore.la.gov .

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration will use survey responses to help determine who is eligible for the $1.3 billion homeowner assistance program that will be funded out of congressional block grant aid.

About 36,000 homeowners are expected to receive rebuilding assistance: those with major or severe damage from the flooding – considered a foot or more of water or at least $8,000 in destruction – who didn’t have flood insurance coverage.

The survey is expected to take about 15 minutes and doesn’t require documentation. All homeowners with some damage are encouraged to take the survey.

