Teenage pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish crash

St. Landry Parish, La. (KLFY) – At approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on La. 104 near St. James Ave.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 17 year old Brandon Viator of Opelousas, La.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Viator was walking west on La. 104 near the right shoulder and was struck by a westbound Dodge Ram driven by 41 year old Bryant Joubert of Blanks, La.

Police say Viator was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Joubert was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, police say. He voluntarily submitted to a chemical test and was not impaired.

Toxicology samples were taken from Viator and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.