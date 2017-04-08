UL Lafayette Kinesiology ‘Driven to Give’ Event a HUGE success

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It’s a pretty straightforward fundraiser, test drive a car, help college students succeed.

It’s called the “Driven to Give” fundraiser with Courtesy Linclon teaming up with Carol Trosclair to raise $10,000 for students majoring in Kinesiology at U-L Lafayette.

For every person who test-drives or rides along in a new vehicle, Lincoln donated $20 to The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship.

David Troscalir was a former Kinesiology major who died suddenly in 2010.

TROSCLAIR: ”If we can get 500 people to test drive a Lincoln, Lincoln Motor Company will give Impact Acadiana, our 501 c(3) $10,000.”

CAMPBELL: “And we will be able to fund scholarhships for every Kinesiology member that qualifies for a a scholarship.”

The event went until 5 Saturday evening at the Ambassador Caffery Courtesy Lincoln location.

We are happy to report that over 550 participants stopped by to support the great cause.