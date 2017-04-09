Chris Few, man at center of trial involving Marksville Deputies, arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) Christopher Few, the father of a slain 6 year old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery.

In November, 2015 Mardis was shot while strapped into the front seat of his Few’s vehicle by two Marksville law enforcement officers, Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr.,

Stafford and Greenhouse were arrested on charges of second degree murder and attempted second-degree murder as a result of the incident. Stafford was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Authorities in Avoyelles Parish did not release any additional information on his arrest, instead asking that KLFY call back Monday morning and speak to the Warden.

In addition to charges of domestic abuse- battery in Avoyelles Parish, KLFY has learned that there are warrants for Few’s arrest on burglary and theft charges in St. Landry Parish.

KLFY attended the trial and learned that evidence from a police body-worn video camera was cited as being contributory to the speed of the arrests.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow throughout the day and provide updates as they become available.